Shiloh woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed O’Fallon man, still faces civil suit

A Shiloh woman has been sentenced to six years in an Illinois prison for a car crash that killed an O’Fallon man in 2016.

Patricia Schantz, 51, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide on Oct. 21, 2016. She pleaded guilty in September in connection with the death of Douglas Landers, 23, of O’Fallon.

On April 1, 2016, Schantz attempted to turn left onto Shiloh Station Road from Illinois 161, placing her Nissan Armada in the path of Landers’ oncoming motorcycle, according to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. Schantz’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the accident.

Landers’ mother, Deborah Nazari, filed a wrongful death suit against Schantz on April 28, 2016, alleging that Schantz negligently and carelessly failed to keep a proper lookout for other vehicles, failed to keep her vehicle under proper control, drove at a speed that was improper in light of the conditions and circumstances, failed to yield the right-of-way and failed to keep her vehicle in the proper lane of traffic.

According to St. Clair County Court online records, the issue is still being litigated. Nazari and Schantz’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.

On Friday, Circuit Judge Zina R. Cruse sentenced Schantz. She must serve 85 percent of the sentence and probation will only be available with a finding of “extraordinary circumstances,” the state’s attorney’s office said.