Wisconsin man arrested after shooting at St. Clair Square mall, police say

A Wisconsin man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that forced a lockdown at St. Clair Square mall in August, Fairview Heights police said.

Maximillion T. Williams, 23, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Milwaukee on Friday, police said, after investigators determined he had fled to Milwaukee following the shooting on Aug. 18.

Williams was charged on Aug. 28 by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with two felonies: aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $500,000.

No one was injured in the shooting near the food court entrance but a mall window was shattered by bullets.

Investigators learned that Williams had been in the metro-east visiting family members at the time of the shooting, according to a news release from the Fairview Heights Police Department.

Fairview Heights officers worked with the U.S. Marshals Service since investigators believed Williams had fled to Wisconsin.

The mall was placed on lockdown for about 90 minutes on Aug. 18 after officers responded.

Two men who apparently knew each other had been arguing and one of them fired shots from a handgun, police said. Both men had run from the scene but one of them was taken into custody soon after the shooting.