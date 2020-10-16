Man charged with arson, burglary after fire damages Granite City business

A 21-year old Quincy man was charged with eight felony offenses in connection with a fire that investigators initially said looked like it was intentionally set.

Terry A. Valenzuela, of the 1600 block of N. Fourth Street, Quincy was charged with three counts of arson and five counts of burglary. He is being held in the Granite City jail until he posts $250,000 bail or is moved to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

Granite City Police and Granite City Fire Department responded to a report of fire at Farm Fresh on Nameoki Road on Wednesday. Once the fire was out, a fire investigator with the Granite City Police Department began checking the area for evidence.

“At that time it was evident that a burglary had occurred and the fire was intentionally set by the same suspect,” according to a release from the Granite City Police Department.

In addition to setting the business on fire, several cars nearby were set on fire. Police said Wednesday they believed it was the work of the same suspect. Valenzuela has, in fact, been charged with setting those vehicles on fire..

BND Blotter newsletter Sign up for the latest stories about crime and courts in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Burglary was the motive in the vehicle fires as well,” the press release said.

Valenzuela was arrested on Wednesday and was held by police pending charges Friday.