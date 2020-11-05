Suspect arrested and charged in the Belleville Dairy Queen shooting

A Cahokia man was charged in connection with the October 14 shooting on the parking lot of an east Belleville Dairy Queen.

Jershawn Neal charged with one count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm. He is in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said a lengthy investigation led to the arrest.

An unidentifiable female was struck by gunfire after a large fight broke out on the parking lot at the Dairy Queen, 1776 Lebanon Ave.

On the day of the shooting, the scene had broken up by the time officers arrived, but “broken glass and what appeared to be blood droplets and evidence of gun shots were fired on the parking lot” were left behind, Heffernan said at the time.

A short time later, police were notified that a female had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken in a private vehicle to Memorial Hospital East in O’Fallon, Heffernan said at the time.

While Heffernan said detectives believe Neal fired the gun, the investigation remains open. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Belleville Police Department at 234-1212.