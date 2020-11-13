Woman tells police she was robbed at gunpoint near downtown Belleville

A woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint near the intersection of South Jackson and East McKinley Street in Belleville Friday.

Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said responding officers were in the area at the time of the call and arrived to find the woman in her car at the intersection, shaken but not injured.

“The victim reported she had just conducted business at Associated Bank in the 100 block of East Washington and left the bank traveling south on South Jackson Street,” Heffernan said.

The woman told police a dark-colored vehicle, possibly an old police car with heavy tinted windows, cut her off by pulling in front of her. Two Black males got out of the car and at least one of them had a gun. The suspects got into the woman’s vehicle and took her purse and fled, Heffernan said.

“Detectives are currently pursuing leads in the case. It. is early in the investigation. Additional details will be released, as appropriate, as the investigation progresses,” Heffernan said.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Belleville Police a 618-234-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-371-TIPS