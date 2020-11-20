Major Case Squad investigating apparent murder in Collinsville

Belleville News-Democrat Logo
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating an apparent murder in Collinsville.

Darian A. Woods, 23, was found dead of a gunshot wound on the floor of his home Thursday evening, according to a law enforcement release.

Collinsville Police were dispatched to 107 Crandall St. at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a home invasion and report that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found Woods dead on the floor of the apartment.

According to the release, 20 investigators from the Major Case Squad have been assigned to work the case and “following numerous leads.” Deputy Commander Mark Kuechle of the Collinsville Police Department, is heading up the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131, extension 5924.

