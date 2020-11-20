Men in security video may be connected to Collinsville murder. Police seek help to ID.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is asking the public to help identify two man captured in nine seconds of security video.

The two are believe to have a possible connection to an apparent home invasion and murder at a Collinsville apartment complex Thursday night.

Darian A. Woods, 23, was found dead of a gunshot wound on the floor of his home, according police.

Collinsville Police were dispatched to 107 Crandall St. at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a home invasion and report that a person had been shot, according to a release from the Major Case Squad. When they arrived, they found Woods dead on the floor of the apartment.

According to the release, 20 investigators from the Major Case Squad have been assigned to work the case and “following numerous leads.” Deputy Commander Mark Kuechle of the Collinsville Police Department, is heading up the investigation.

Video of the two men was captured by home security system. Both are wearing baseball caps and face coverings as they walk through a covered patio. One of the men hits his head on a hanging planter as he walks through.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131, extension 5924.