Belleville man shot and killed at east-end gas station

A 23-year old man was shot and killed at The BP gas station in unincorporated Belleville Monday night. St. Clair County Sheriff deputies investigating.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Identified the victim as Hassan Sampson, 23, who lived on Sunny Court in Belleville. Sampson was pronounced dead in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital at 8;52 p.m., Dye said.

A person of interest was located several blocks away on foot by Belleville police. The man, who police did not identify, is currently being held by police.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of Investigations, said in a press release that deputies were dispatched to Carlyle Food Mart, 1100 Carlyle Ave., at 8 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting with one male victim.

Several people were on scene tending to a gunshot wound Sampson suffered to his upper body, the release said.

“It appears the victim was with two other persons who fled from the scene after the shooting, prior to the encounter with the shooter,” according to the release. “A person of interest was located several blocks away on foot by Belleville police and taken into custody.”

Investigators are working to determine the motive and to find out whether any of the people involved were acquaintances, Fleshren said.

Police are asking the public to call the Sheriff’s Department at (618) 825-2051 with any tips to help identify those involved or for other information about the shooting.