Three people charged with murder in slaying of Collinsville man during home invasion

Three people have been charged in the slaying of a Collinsville man who was found shot to death in his home Thursday, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Wednesday.

Two of the suspects are in custody. Authorities are searching for the third suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Darian A. Woods, 23, was found dead of a gunshot wound on the floor of his home Thursday evening, according to a law enforcement release.

Police are calling the crime a home invasion and armed robbery.

The suspects are from Belleville. Each is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion.

``The Major Case Squad extends its condolences to the family and hopes that through justice, they may find peace,” said Mark Kuechle, a detective sergeant for the Collinsville Police Department and deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.

This is a developing story and will be updated.