Authorities charge man in connection with shooting death at food mart near Belleville

A 23-year-old Belleville man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Hassan Sampson at the BP Food Mart at 1100 Carlyle Ave. on Monday, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

After review of the case by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney office, Devan Hill was charged Wednesday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (no firearms owners card or concealed carry permit).

Sampson was with two other people when they approached Hill in the parking lot, according to a news release from Bruce Fleshren, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department’s chief of investigations.

“Hill fired a shot that struck and later killed Sampson. Hill believed he had to defend himself against the three because of past history. Hill, in fact, called 911 after the shooting,” the news release said.

Hill is being held at St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.