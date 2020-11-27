Third suspect from Belleville apprehended in slaying of Collinsville man

George Lacey, the third suspect in the slaying of a Collinsville man last week, was taken into custody Friday morning, Collinsville police stated in a Facebook post.

No other information was released in the post.

Darian A. Woods, 23, was found dead of a gunshot wound on the floor of his home at 107 Crandall St. on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Three people, all with Belleville addresses, have been charged in the home invasion and slaying, according to the the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Lacey, 25; Adisa Smith, 27; and Demandrell Davis, 40, are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion, police said. Lacey is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.