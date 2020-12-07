St. Louis men burglarized southwest IL businesses by cutting holes through the roofs

Two St. Louis men are being held in police custody, accused of committing a rash of burglaries throughout the metro-east by entering through the rooftops of businesses.

According to Fairview Heights Police, Aaron A. Lewis, 27, and Adam C. Greenlee 32, both of St. Louis, have been charged with four counts of burglary. Lewis has also been charged with an additional count of robbery.

Lewis is in custody in Missouri on a $100,000 bond. Greenlee is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

The charges stem from burglaries committed in Fairview Heights, Belleville and Cahokia. The robbery charge filed against Lewis alleges that he used force to steal an item from a possible witness during one of the Cahokia burglaries.

On Sept. 23, 2019, at approximately 7 a.m., Fairview Heights officers responded to the Captain D’s Restaurant, 6004 N. Illinois, to investigate a burglary which had occurred overnight.

BND Blotter newsletter Sign up for the latest stories about crime and courts in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Evidence at the scene suggested that one or more suspects had entered the business through a hole cut in the roof, according to Fairview Heights Police. Surveillance footage captured the burglar inside the building. He was later identified as one of the suspects.

As the investigation continued, the entry method used by the suspects was found to be consistent to burglaries which took place in Cahokia and Belleville, police said.

After identifying the suspects, Fairview Heights Police executed multiple search warrants and coordinated efforts with other police departments, including authorities in St. Louis.