Crime
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigating shooting death in Sauget
A man was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Curtis Steinberg Drive and Sauget Boulevard at 9:05 p.m. Monday. He died at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, police said.
Sauget Police Chief James Jones said the unidentified man is believe to be in his mid-20s.
Jones said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is now investigating.
He said police were in the early stages of the investigation and had little information to release.
