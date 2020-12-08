Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigating shooting death in Sauget

A man was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Curtis Steinberg Drive and Sauget Boulevard at 9:05 p.m. Monday. He died at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, police said.

Sauget Police Chief James Jones said the unidentified man is believe to be in his mid-20s.

Jones said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is now investigating.

He said police were in the early stages of the investigation and had little information to release.