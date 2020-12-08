Murdered East St. Louis man identified. Major Case Squad investigating

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the apparent murder in Sauget Monday night.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Dominick S. Warren, 24, whose last-known address was in the 200 block of Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis.

Warren was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at Touchette Regional Hospital at about 9:30 p.m., Dye said.

He was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Curtis Steinberg Drive and Sauget Boulevard less than a half-hour earlier..

Sauget Police Chief James Jones confirmed late Monday that the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has taken over the investigation.

Major Case Squad Deputy Commander Jim Krummich, a lieutenant with the Fairview Heights Police Department, said anyone with possible information about the crime should call police at 618-337-5267.