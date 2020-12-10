Belleville man accused of punching, kicking hospital employees is arrested

A Belleville man who police say punched and kicked emergency room staff at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh has been arrested.

According to Shiloh Police, Jeffrey J. Suggs 33, of the 600 block of South 19th Street, Belleville was taken into custody at approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Shiloh police said Suggs was taken to St. Clair County Jail.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney issued warrants on felony charges of aggravated battery against Suggs for his actions in a Sept. 26 incident.

According to Shiloh Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Hospital East to investigate a combative patient in the emergency room.

By the time they arrived, Suggs was being physically restrained by hospital personnel. Officers were told the patient punched a member of emergency room personnel, who sustained “significant injuries” as a result, police said.

A short time later, police said, Suggs battered a different member of emergency room personnel, this time by kicking them in the stomach.