Two teenagers shot outside White Castle in southwest Illinois

Two teenagers were shot in front of the White Castle restaurant in the 120 block of Camp Jackson Road Saturday.

Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said the shooting occurred just before p.m. The victims, whose names were not released, were transported to area hospitals.

“We know the victims were two teens,” Plew said. “One had non-life threatening injuries. No word on the second person yet. Both were conscious and talking when police and EMS crews arrived on scene.”

Anyone with any information is asked call Cahokia Police at 61-227-9505 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-Tips.