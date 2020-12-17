Two men charged in shooting at Collinsville Dollar General

The Madison County State Attorney’s office has issued charges against two St. Louis area men believed to be involved in a shooting at a Dollar General in Collinsville on Nov. 29

Gerrion M. Garr 20, of Florissant, Missouri has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Tony L Allen Jr. 20, of Collinsville has been charged on one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

Both Garr and Allen were still at large Thursday afternoon, according to Collinsville police.

On Nov. 29, according to a Collinsville Police Department, officers responded to the Dollar General, 108 St Louis Road, in reference to a shot being fired. The victim, whose name was not released, suffered a single gun shot wound to his abdomen.

Responding officers made an area wide broadcast describing the suspect’s vehicle, which was spotted and pursued by Illinois State Police and St. Louis City Police.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed during the chase with three males ages 14, 15 and 19 in the car. They were taken into custody by St. Louis City Police. Their names are not being released,