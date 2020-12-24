Two teenagers arrested in connection with shooting, home invasion in Shiloh

Two teenage boys have been taken into custody in connection with a shooting and home invasion in Shiloh on Dec. 15.

According to a release from the Shiloh Police Department, a 16- and a 17-year-old male, with help from Collinsville Police Department, were arrested at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. Their identities have been withheld due to their age and pending charges.

The results of the investigation were submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges against the juveniles.

On Dec. 15, Shiloh Police officers were dispatched to the residence in the 100 block of Twin Oaks Drive. While responding, the officers were informed that a person had been shot and suspects were fleeing the scene in a white passenger car.

Two Shiloh police officers spotted the vehicle traveling north on Greenmount Road from Lebanon Ave. They attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, according to police.

With assistance from other law enforcement agencies, the officers then pursued the suspects on westbound I-64 until they lost sight of the car near the I-255 interchange.

Other officers at the at Twin Oaks residence, meanwhile, made contact with the 21-year-old who had been shot twice in the leg. He was transported to a St. Louis area hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Shiloh Police indicated that the suspects and victim were acquainted and that the crime was not random.