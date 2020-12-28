Suspect at large following armed robbery attempt at Wal-Mart in Collinsville

The Collinsville Police Department is seeking information on a suspect involved in an armed robbery attempt Sunday at Wal-Mart 1040 Collinsville Crossing Blvd.

According to a press release, Collinsville police officers responded about 3 p.m. to a report of an attempted armed robbery at the store. Officers learned that two patrons were loading their purchases into their vehicles when they were approached by a man who demanded their purses.

The suspect, who had left the passenger side of a dark SUV, displayed a handgun in his waistband. A woman refused to give the suspect her purse and yelled for help, the news release stated. The suspect fled in the SUV before police arrived.

The vehicle may be a late model Chevrolet Trax, police said. There is no registration information available. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Detective Douglas Talbot at 618-344-2131 Ext. 5279 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477