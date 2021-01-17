Major Case Squad is investigating fatal shooting at Belleville gas station

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a shooting at a Belleville gas station that left one man dead Saturday night.

Belleville police were dispatched to the ZX gas station at 420 Carlyle Ave. at 10:39 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Belleville Police Department on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite officers performing CPR and EMS personnel attempting other life-saving measures.

The victim’s identity isn’t being released until next of kin is notified. Police are looking for a suspect who was described to them as a black male, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, the release stated.

Belleville Capt. Mark Heffernan will serve as deputy commander of the Major Case Squad for this investigation. Police are expected to release further details of the shooting Sunday afternoon or Monday.

“At this point, the notification of the family is critical, so I don’t want to get too out in front of what we’ve already released,” Heffernan said Sunday morning.

The Major Case Squad had just been called in to investigate another metro-east death on Saturday afternoon, when the body of an unidentified man was found in a lot off of Emerald Mound Road, near Lebanon.

A year ago, a 22-year-old Shiloh man was arrested for four armed robberies, including one that occurred Dec. 2, 2019, at the same ZX gas station on Carlyle Avenue.

Anyone with information on the Belleville shooting is urged to call the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.