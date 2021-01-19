Highland woman who defrauded non-profits and individuals sentenced in federal court

A Highland woman who defrauded non-profit organizations and individuals by claiming to have breast cancer and other illnesses to get money, donated items and benefits was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Staci Yandle went beyond the eight months recommended by Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke Weissler and defense attorney David Brengle as part of a plea agreement. Sarah Delashmit, 36, had pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud in October.

Yandle handed down the sentence at a video-conferenced hearing of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. She considered not only what Delashmit was accused of doing in federal charges, but also her background, as described in an investigative report, victim statements and state orders suspending her nursing licenses.

“Miss Delashmit deceived and manipulated individuals and families facing terminal illness and debilitating disorders and non-profit organizations and volunteers who serve those individuals,” Yandle said.

“She preyed on these communities by fraudulently posing as someone with muscular dystrophy or a mother who was diagnosed with Stage 4 terminal breast cancer.

“She exploited people’s trust, their kindness, their sympathy and their generosity for her own benefit. She accepted donations and allowed volunteers to care for her when she did not need or deserve that care. She took resources from those who did.”

Brengle had argued that Delashmit already had suffered humiliation as a result of extensive media coverage and YouTube videos publicizing her case and that her compliance with court orders since her March indictment showed that she’s capable of refraining from fraudulent activity and rehabilitating herself.

Yandle seemed to reject that logic.

“Whenever (Delashmit) was exposed, she simply moved on to her next deceptive scheme,” the judge said. “... She has no prior criminal history to speak of, but her fraudulent conduct is extensive, and it goes back many years, at least back to 2005.”

Yandle did grant Brengle’s request to ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons to incarcerate Delashmit at the Federal Correctional Institution in Greenville, if possible, so that her family could visit her.

Delashmit will be required to pay $7,629 in restitution, $1,250 in fines and $500 in special assessments under the sentence. She also must forfeit items she acquired from the nonprofit organizations, including two bicycles and cycling gear.

Delashmit will serve three years of probation after her imprisonment. She was released after Tuesday’s hearing with orders to self-surrender on notification by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. That’s expected to happen in four to six weeks.

The sentencing followed dramatic and emotional testimony from two of Delashmit’s victims, Bethany Turner and Elisabeth Hickox, who fought back tears as they described how they were damaged by her deceitful actions.

Delashmit pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to five felonies related to three scams that involved faking breast cancer and genetic disorders to get money, donated items and benefits from two non-profit organizations and making false statements to a credit-card company and internet retailer to obtain a $4,500 triathlon bike.

The two non-profit organizations, which will receive restitution payments, are Camp Summit, a Texas camp for people with disabilities, and the New York-based Young Survival Coalition, which helps young people diagnosed with breast cancer.

Turner, Hickox and other victims helped inform an FBI investigation that led to Delashmit’s indictment. She was indicted March 3, 2020, on eight federal charges, including four counts of wire fraud, one of mail fraud and three of aggravated identity theft.

Delashmit pleaded not guilty at her June 22 arraignment, then guilty to the five counts of fraud at a change of plea hearing on Oct. 13. Prosecutors agreed to drop the three counts of aggravated identify theft as part of the plea agreement.

Beyond Delashmit’s actions involving Camp Summit and the Young Survival Coalition, she admitted to using someone else’s credit card without permission to buy a $4,500 triathlon bike on eBay and keeping it after the charge was removed.

