Suspicious-looking man charged with possessing a gun at St. Clair County gas station

A Lebanon man was been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after police say he was spotted acting suspiciously at a Shiloh gas station.

Charles G. Thomas 32, of the 8000 block of Oak Hill School Road, Lebanon was charged by St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Grant Simon on Sunday.

According to a release from the Shiloh Police Department, officers were called to Circle K. Gas Station, 105 South Main St., at 7:19 p.m. Friday to investigate a suspicious man who was taking food without paying, acting strangely. Clerks believed he had a weapon, police say.

Officers met with the Thomas and, after conducting a search, found him to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He did not have a conceal-and-carry license or a valid Illinois F.O.I.D card and was taken into custody.

Thomas was being held in the St. Clair County Jail on Sunday in lieu of a $45,000 bond.