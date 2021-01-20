Major Case Squad video shows suspect at scene of fatal Belleville shooting

Investigators from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are still looking for the suspect in the shooting of a Belleville gas station employee Saturday night.

Wednesday, they released surveillance video from the Zephyr Xpress (ZX) gas station at 420 Carlyle Ave. showing slender man wearing a hood, face covering and gloves enter the building at about 10:39 p.m. He was carrying a handgun.

The video also shows his confrontation with Douglas W. Cimperman, 51, of Belleville, who later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect appears to rush Cimperman and pin him against a gas pump.

Cimperman was found lying in the parking lot when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts to revive him by officers and emergency medical technicians.

“The investigation suggests this was a random attack on Cimperman, who was simply doing his job at the ZX when he was murdered,” Belleville Police Deptartment Capt. Mark Heffernan said Monday.

Herffernan is serving as deputy commander of the Major Case Squad for this investigation. Some 18 investigators from the area are working leads with hopes of identifying the suspect.

Police are looking for a single suspect described as a black male, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Footage from inside the store show him searching behind the service counter.

He fled the scene on foot after the shooting, police said.

Police are encouraging area residents and business owners to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity between 8 p.m. and midnight on Saturday.

Witnesses are asked to call 618-355-9793 with information.