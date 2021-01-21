$15,000 reward offered for information in Belleville gas station murder

Crimestoppers and Midwest Petroleum Company are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in the murder of a gas station employee in Belleville.

Douglas W. Cimperman, 51, of Belleville was shot and killed in an armed robbery attempt at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Zephyr Xpress (ZX) gas station and convenience store, 420 Carlyle Ave..

Midwest Petroleum Company, who was Cimperman’s employer, is offering up to a $10,000 reward, while Crimestoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward.

Police are looking for a single suspect described as a black male, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Footage from inside the store show him searching behind the service counter.

Police are encouraging area residents and business owners to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity between 8 p.m. and midnight on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Major Case Squad released surveillance video from the gas station showing slender man wearing a hood, face covering and gloves enter the building at about 10:39 p.m. He was carrying a handgun.

The video also shows his confrontation Cimperman, 51, who later died from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect appears to rush Cimperman and pin him against a gas pump.

Cimperman was found lying in the parking lot when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts to revive him by officers and emergency medical technicians.

“The investigation suggests this was a random attack on Cimperman, who was simply doing his job at the ZX when he was murdered,” Belleville Police Deptartment Capt. Mark Heffernan said Monday.

Herffernan is serving as deputy commander of the Major Case Squad for this investigation. Some 18 investigators from the area are working leads with hopes of identifying the suspect.

Persons with information should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or (618) 355-9793.