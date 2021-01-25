East St. Louis woman says investigators are silent about effort to find sister’s killer

The family of the 24-year old woman who was found shot to death on her front porch in East St. Louis says it wants better communication from investigators as they search for the killer.

Faye D. Holliday was found shot at her mother’s house in the 1300 block of North 38th Street shortly after midnight on Jan. 14. Her sister, Britney Holliday, said until justice is served, the family deserves to be kept informed of progress on the investigation.

No one else was home at the time of the shooting, she said, but she and other members of the family have their own suspicion about who pulled the trigger. They want to know that police are following that lead.

“Our main focus is the person who did this being caught,” Holliday said. “And, we want the detectives and the police to go ahead and pursue the person we put out there. They have not followed up on what we told them. ...

“Every time we call them and give them information, they tell us it is not beneficial to them, but thanks for the call.”

Illinois State Police responded to questions from the Belleville News-Democrat with a statement saying investigators are pursuing all known leads and that it has kept the family informed.

“No further information is available at this time,” it said.

Holliday’s murder was East St. Louis’ second of 2021.

“The police were riding by and saw the lights on in a car and happened to look up at the house and saw my sister’s body lying on the porch,” Holliday said. “We want to know if she was able to put up a fight.

“It’s just very frustrating for our family going through this with (police),” she said.

Britney Holliday said her sister had a 5-year-old daughter, who is now without a mother. Faye also left behind her fraternal twin sister, Shaniah Holliday.

In fact, her sister said, Faye Holliday preferred being close to her family than maintaining a wider circle of friends.

“We are a close family. We take our kids places together. We do everything together. We don’t have too many outsiders,” Britney Holliday said. “We hang out with each other and our kids.

“Faye was not the kind of person who mingled with this person and that person… and, she didn’t have a beef with anybody. She had such a beautiful soul. She was loved dearly.”