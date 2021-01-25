Arrest of Gangster Disciple gang leaders includes pair operating in East St. Louis

Seven alleged members of the violent Gangster Disciples Gang were arrested Monday, including top national and state leaders operating out of East St. Louis.

All have been charged under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO), which allows for extended sentencing for crimes committed as a member of a crime organization.

The federal indictment, which was unsealed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois in East St. Louis, alleges a number of violent crimes were committed in a power struggle over who was going to control certain leadership positions within the gang.

Among those arrested were Anthony Dobbins, 53, of Troy, and Warren Griffin, 51, of Lancaster, Kentucky, both alleged members of the Gangster Disciples’ board who have been operating out of East St. Louis.

The two were charged in connection with the murder of Ernest Wilson, a rival board member in Chicago, according to the indictment. Charges included counts of RICO conspiracy, murder, aid in racketeering and related firearms crimes.

Nicholas L. McQuaide, the acting assistant U.S. Attorney General, said a coordinated investigation of federal and local agencies struck a blow against the Gangster Disciples and other organized criminal gangs.

“We are committed to dismantling violent gangs like the Gangster Disciples and holding their members account for criminal conduct,” McQuaide said in a statement.

Also charged on counts of RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in the aid of racketeering and related firearms crimes are:

Sean Clemon, 50, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, an alleged governor of the gang.

Dominique Maxwell, 28, also of Cape Girardeau, an alleged assistant governor.

Frank Smith, 47, of Naperville, Illinois, an alleged board member.

Perry Harris, 29, Cape Girardeau, the alleged treasurer and chief of security for Missouri.

Barry Boyee, 44, of Charleston, Missouri, an alleged member of the gang, is charged with one count of RICO conspiracy.

The additional charges relate to an additional killing and other violent crimes.

On April 28, 2018, “Clemon, Maxwell and Harris, on orders from Smith, allegedly killed Leroy Allen as part of a leadership dispute at a Gangster Disciples meeting in Bridgeton, Missouri,” the indictment states.

The indictment also cites numerous other violent crimes as part of the conspiracy, including a night club stabbing in East St. Louis, a non-fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau, and multiple unsuccessful murder plots.

Drug trafficking by Gangster Disciple Gang members, including an ongoing scheme to smuggle the synthetic drug “K2” into Missouri state prisons, also was cited in the indictment.

The arrests are a culmination of years-long interstate racketeering conspiracy involving multiple murders, drug trafficking and other crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The FBI, ATF, IRS, Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and other federal and local agencies were involved in the investigation.

“These charges target national and state leaders of one of the most notorious street gags in America,” said Steven Weinhhoeft, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. “The lawlessness these gangs bring to our cities is terribly destructive and often times difficult to prosecute.

“The violence perpetuated by the Gangster Disciples in this district and nationwide has long been a particular focus of our top law enforcement agencies. With the charges unsealed today, we are taking an important, powerful step int he fight to disrupt and dismantle gangs operating in this region.”