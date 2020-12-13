Major Case Squad investigation into murder of East St. Louis man is disbanded

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was deactivated after a week-long investigation failed to identify a suspect in the apparent murder of an East St. Louis man.

Officers believe Dominick S. Warren, 24, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Trendley Avenue, was just arriving at the bus stop on Curtis Steinberg Boulevard and Sauget Industrial Parkway when someone shot him.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 7. Warren died later at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville..

The Sauget Police Department will lead the investigation going forward. Chief James Jones vows the department will continue looking for the person who shot and killed Warren.

The Major Case disbanded Friday night,” he said. “They followed many, many leads and worked relentlessly to bring closure to the case., but were met with negative results.”

Jones said anyone with information should call the Sauget Police Department at 618- 337-5267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866371-TIPS.