Charges filed after stolen guns, tools were recovered from southwest Illinois home

Two suspects are in custody at Monroe County Jail in connection with a burglary at the 11,000 block of Levee Road, Columbia on Jan. 22.

Monroe County States Attorney Lucas Liefer issued charges of burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon against Carl S. Willyard 39, of Dupo. April L. Melton, 35 of East Carondelet was charged on a single count of burglary.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff Department, at about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 11,000 block of Levee Road in Monroe County. Upon arrival of deputies, it was discovered several firearms, tools, hunting gear, and a John Deere Gator had been stolen from the property.

Later in the afternoon, Monroe County Sheriff Department investigators were led on a tip to a residence in the 200 block of Stone St. in Dupo. Investigators asked those living there to exit the home, but two who did not live there refused to leave.

After a standoff of several hours, and with the permission of the home owner, deputies and officers from Cahokia and Dupo police departments entered the building, where they found Willyard and Melton hiding.

Both were taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail where they remain as of Thursday morning. Willyard’s bond is set at $75,000 while Melton’s bond is $40,000.

Authorities recovered a “large number” of firearms and other items that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes could be from multiple jurisdictions. Police departments in those areas are assisting with the ongoing investigation, according to a statement from Monroe County Police Saturday.