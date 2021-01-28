Employee at Dollar General in Belleville robbed at knife point

An employee at the Dollar General store at 790 Carlyle Avenue was robbed by a knife-wielding man Wednesday night.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled on foot, said Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan. The employee was unharmed and called police shortly after 10 a.m.

“The employee stated the suspect entered the store and displayed a knife and demanded currency from the cash register,” Heffernan said

Police said the suspect was wearing a black beanie-style hat, white mask, white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Belleville detectives and crime scene tech processed the scene. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call Belleville Police at 234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477