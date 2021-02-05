Madison County man charged in death of adopted father, setting house on fire

A 22-year-old man has been has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his adopted father and another man in Monday.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Friday that Bryce V. Andrews has been charged with killing Robert B. Andrews, 59, and Leonard “James” Ebrey, 67 at 2301 Wedgewood Dr. in Godfrey.

Bryce Andrews is the adopted son of Robert B. Andrews from a previous relationship. Bryce Andrews is in custody in St. Louis pending extradition to Illinois.

The Madison County Illinois Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 6:04 Monday regarding a residential fire to the home. Fire units and deputies responded to the call. and eventually located the bodies inside the house. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad was subsequently activated at the request of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Approximately 25 investigators responded to the call and worked until the case was resolved.

Investigators said Friday that Andrews and Ebrey died in what appeared to be “a heinous attack.” Bryce Andrews then set fire to the residence in an attempt to conceal the deaths, police said Friday.

Andrews stole the victim’s vehicle, a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, and took additional steps to conceal the crimes, according to the charges. Investigators were able to locate the stolen car in the area of North St. Louis and further obtained evidence in relation to the crime.

Andrews acted alone, according to investigators.