Charges filed in connection with shooting in O’Fallon

A 26-year old St. Louis man as been charged in connection with the shooting in the 100 block of Atlantic Drive in O’Fallon Monday.

Andrew Porter, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Robert Haida issued an arrest warrant for Porter and set bond for him at $250,000.

Porter is accused of shooting a male victim, who police did not identify. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for an injury to his lower leg and released, O’Fallon police said.

Porter is being held in a St. Louis Jail, pending extradition, according to O’Fallon Police.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

“The victim was an occupant of the residence that was intentionally shot into by by the suspect, the police department reported.

The motive for the shooting incident appears too be the result of a feud between the suspect and a relative of the victim over a vehicle sale, according to O’Fallon Police.

Police reported Monday that the shooter attempted to flee and led police on a chase westbound on Interstate 64 into St. Louis. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on Grand Avenue at I-70, according to a release.