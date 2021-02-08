Police arrest suspect following a shooting in O’Fallon, pursuit into St. Louis

Police captured a suspect in an afternoon shooting in O’Fallon following a brief pursuit Monday.

The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Drive. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, O’Fallon Police said in a release on social media.

The suspected shooter attempted to flee and led police on a chase westbound on Interstate 64 into St. Louis. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on Grand Avenue at I-70, according to the release.

“The suspect was not injured and was arrested,” it stated. “Preliminary information reveals the suspect and the victim are familiar with each other and this was not a random act of violence.”

Police said no further information will be released pending an on-going investigation.