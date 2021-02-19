Belleville man charged with cyber stalking, violating order of protection

A 48-year-old Belleville man has been arrested and is custody at St. Clair County Jail after being charged with cyber stalking and violating of an order of protection against him.

St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Grant Simon on Thursday issued a 13-count warrant for cyber stalking and violation of an order of protection against Fred H. Aubuschon II of the 1600 block of Old State Route 158.

According to the Shiloh Police Department, on Feb. 10 at approximately 12:13 a.m., Shiloh officers were dispatched to Linden Drive in Shiloh in reference to a violation of an order of protection. The victim reported seeing a man outside her residence, but he had left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

In the following weeks, the suspect attempted to contact the victim numerous times, but attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful.

The case was submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. St. Clair County Judge Christopher Hitzemann set Aubuschon’s bond at $75,000. Aubuschon was taken into custody a short time later and is being held at St. Clair County Jail.