O’Fallon man faces drug and weapons charges after scuffle with officers, police say

Three Swansea Police officers were bruised, battered and bloodied after a traffic stop in the early morning hours Monday, their chief said.

One officer had a large hematoma on her forehead, a swollen hand and bloodied fingers; a second officer had a large cut on her face; and a third officer had multiple cuts and abrasions and a huge bruise on his thigh, Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said in a release posted in the department’s social media.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney has since charged Christopher A. Douglas, 25, 605 Linden Court, O’Fallon, with three counts of resisting a police officer, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Douglas is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $100,000 bail. Three others who were with him, including a woman and two men, have not been identified. It’s not clear if they also will face charges.

Johnson declined to release the names of the officers involved, but said Wednesday that all three were treated for their injuries before finishing their shifts.

The incident began with a 2:30 a.m. traffic stop. The officer who initially approached the vehicle immediately recognized the strong smell of burning cannabis, Johnson said.

“Although cannabis possession is legal in Illinois it is not legal to openly possess or smoke it in a vehicle,” Johnson said in a statement.

Two additional officers and a St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputy were called for backup. The occupants initially cooperated with police by stepping out of the vehicle as officers searched it, Johnson said.

One of the passengers already was wanted on an existing arrest warrant. Another was in possession of a loaded pistol, methamphetamine and open cannabis and was on parole from previous domestic battery and drug charge convictions.

When the officer told Douglas he was under arrest, he attempted to run away before engaging all four officers in a fight, Johnson said.

Once handcuffed and secured in the backseat of the patrol car, Douglas began banging his head and attempting to wrap the seat belt around his neck while yelling that he wanted to die, police reported.

“Officers tried to calm him and stop him,” according to Johnson’s statement. “Because of the violent nature of the subject, they transported him to the county jail then to a local hospital. He was treated for the head injury he received while banging his head on the shield and transported back to the county jail.”

Johnson said the three officers involved were treated for “bumps and bruises” and went back to work after the incident.

“This subject had eight prior felonies, was on parole for violence, loaded illegal gun, methamphetamine and cannabis and was intent on escaping,” Johnson said. “He caused injuries to numerous police officers solely because of his actions. The officers consistently tried to minimize the force they used but he was hellbent on escaping then attacking the officers.”