Southwest Illinois man charged in connection to Macoupin County murder

A 20-year-old Carlinville man is in custody at Macoupin County Jail charged with the murder of a Virden man.

The office of Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison on Monday filed charges against Dalton Obermark of two counts of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of John Rennie, 58. of Virden.

According to Illinois State Police, the charges stem from in incident on Feb. 1 when, at approximately 11:54 p.m., officers from the Virden Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Dye Street for a welfare check.

Officers there discovered the body of a 58-year-old male, later identified as Rennie. Trauma to the body led officers to suspect foul play and request Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Obermark’s bond is set at $1 million, with 10% to apply. He remains in custody at Macoupin County Jail