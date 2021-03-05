Man charged in death of woman found near highway in Clinton County

A 49-year-old Virginia man is in custody at Clinton County Jail, charged in the death of a woman whose body he allegedly left at the side of a highway near Trenton last August.

According to the Clinton County State’s Attorney’s Office, charges were filed in January against James K. Pruitt, of Marion, Virginia, in connection with the death of Charity M. Greene, 46, a resident of Louisville, Kentucky.

On August 28, 2020, the Trenton Police Department and the Illinois State Police recovered the body of a female near the intersection of U.S. 50 and Illinois 160 in Trenton. The body was identified by Illinois State Police, who were aided by numerous unique tattoos, including a flower, bumblebee and her first name on her fight forearm.

The charges allege that Pruitt removed Greene from his tractor trailer cab and left her on the side of the road knowing that she was suffering from a possible drug overdose.

Pruitt is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of obstructing justice. He is currently being held on $75,000 bond.