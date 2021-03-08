Alton police officer indicted in death of Cahokia man

Toshorn Napper was killed at a Sauget railroad crossing when an SUV slammed into the rear of his Chevy Envoy.

The off-duty Alton police officer charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the death of a Cahokia man was indicted by a grand jury in St. Clair County Monday.

Ashley L. Roever , 32, of Bethalto, was charged with aggravated DUI/accidental death after a months-long investigation of the Nov. 14, 2020 crash that resulted in the death of Toshorn D. Napper.

Roever turned herself in to St. Clair County Jail on Feb. 4 and posted $5,000 for her release on bond.

The complaint against Roever alleges she drove a black, 2016 Sierra GMC truck on Illinois 3 north of Queeny Avenue into the rear of Napper’s GMC Envoy as he waited at a railroad crossing.

Napper, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Roever had a blood-alcohol concentration of “.08% or more,” according to the indictment.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said Roever, who joined the police department in November of 2019, was fired from her job following an internal investigation into her role in the crash.

“Shortly after we received information about the traffic accident, she was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation,” Pulido said.

Members of Napper’s family said they are “breathing a little now,” with the indictment. Still, Terri Napper said her life has not been the same since she received news of son’s death.

“I couldn’t believe first that my child was dead, then to hear that it was a police officer who was driving drunk made it even worse,” she said. “She is sworn to uphold the law, to serve and protect. She stops and gives tickets to people who are driving intoxicated.

“She knew she was drinking and never should have been behind that steering wheel. My son should still be alive.”

News of Roever’s grand jury indictment “brought some happiness to my soul,” Terri Napper said. “(But) I am waiting to see what’s next. I have to get ready for a trial if she does not admit her wrong and get what she deserves.”

Napper said Roever deserves jail time.

Roever and her attorney could not be reached for comment.

Napper said she has received numerous gifts and cards from friends mourning her son’s death. All are placed on a shelf she made to display them.

“I have a candle on the shelf and I have lit it on the 14th of every month since he was skilled,” she said.