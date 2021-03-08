Major Case Squad activated to investigate ‘obvious homicide’ in Madison

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate an “obvious homicide” in Madison.

Madison police were dispatched to Madison Market, 308 Madison Ave., at about 3 p.m. Sunday, after a 911 call reported a shooting in the parking lot.

Officers discovered a 38-year-old male dead in his car, according to a release from the Major Case Squad. It was “obvious,” the release stated, that the man was murdered.

The victims name has not been released. As of Monday afternoon, there was no known suspect, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7750 or the Madison Police Department at 68-876-4300.