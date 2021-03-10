Belleville man faces charge in East St. Louis murder

A 37-year-old Belleville man was charged Wednesday in connection the shooting death of a man in East St. Louis on Monday.

Jahmal L. Alexander of the 600 block of Royal Road in Belleville was charged with first-degree murder by St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office.

Alexander is accused of shooting to death 25-year-old Tysean Gilmore while he sat in his car.

The charging document allege Alexander without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm fired a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun into the vehicle occupied by Tysean Gilmore, causing his death. A St. Clair County judge set Alexander’s bond at $1 million. He is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

East St. Louis police were dispatched to 25th and State streets on Monday night in reference to a gunshot victim down. When East St. Louis police officers arrived, they found Gilmore shot to death in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, according to press information released by the department.

Police did not say whether they knew a motive for the murder.

This was the fourth homicide reported in East St. Louis this year.