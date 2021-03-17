Alton man sentenced for murder of long-time Madison County official

An Alton man was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the 2018 murder of a longtime public official in Madison County.

The punishment amounts to a life sentence for 36-year-old Donald Nelson, who won’t be eligible for parole until he is 108. Nelson was sentenced by Madison County Judge Kyle Napp Wednesday. He was found guilty on multiple felony charges including the first degree murder of Eldon “Twirp” Williams.

“Today’s sentencing ensures that Mr. Nelson will never again be a threat to the community,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “Twirp Williams was a pillar of the Alton and Godfrey communities and we hope that this sentence provides some peace to his family with knowing Mr. Nelson will spend the remainder of his life in prison.”

Williams, 87, served as Madison County Tax Assessor for more than 40 years and was a member of the Godfrey Village Board when he was killed.

Alton police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Delmar in Alton shortly before noon on Oct. 16, 2018. They discovered Williams’ body slumped behind the wheel of a Lincoln with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

According to police, Nelson confessed to planning and carrying out the murder because it “gave him a rush.” He later pleaded not guilty to the murder on grounds that he was mentally ill. A psychologist called as an expert witness by the state’s attorney’s office testified that Nelson had a diagnosable schizoaffective disorder, but was faking symptoms to advance his defense, according former Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

Nelson was found guilty of murder, armed violence, criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm on Oct. 1 of 2020.

Williams was survived by his wife, Jackie Williams, six daughters, a son, two step children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, according to his obituary.