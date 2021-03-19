Authorities release identity of second victim in East St. Louis shooting deaths

Martinel L. Labon has been identified as the second victim in the shooting deaths of two men Saturday at the Samuel Gompers Homes in East St. Louis.

Labon was pronounced dead in the emergency room of St. Louis University Hospital, said Tara Rick, a spokesperson for the St. Louis medical examiner’s office.

The identify of the other victim, Charlie Howard, 29, was released earlier this week. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Howard was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:47 a.m.

There have been no arrests in the slayings. East St. Louis and Illinois State Police are investigating.

The shootings were reported at 1:54 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at 450 N 6th St., they found one victim in front of 13 Building at the Gompers Homes, and the other victim in front of 16 Building, according to a release from the East St. Louis Police Department.

Anyone with any information is urged to call East S. Louis Police, Illinois State Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-tips. (This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.)