Two people were shot to death Saturday in East St. Louis. Police seeking public’s help

Two people were shot to death early Saturday in East St. Louis, police said.

East St. Louis police were called to 450 N. Sixth Street at 1:54 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one man shot to death in front the 13 Building at Samuel Gompers Homes. Another shooting victim was found in front of the 16 Building and was taken to a hospital, where he died, East St. Louis police said in a release.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim found outside the 13 Building as Charlie Howard, 29, whose last known address was in the 100 block of N. 12th Street in East St. Louis. Howard was pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m., Dye said..

Information on the victim who died at the hospital was not released.

The police investigation is in the early stages and no one has been arrested. There were no further details available, the East St. Louis police release said.

Cortez Slack, chief of public safety for the East St. Louis Housing Authority, said he did not know a motive for the shooting. He said the victims did not live at the Samuel Gompers Homes.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the East St. Louis Police Department or Illinois State Police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS (This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.)