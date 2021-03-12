49-year-old man fatally shot in East St. Louis home, police say

A 49-year-old East St. Louis man was shot to death inside of a residence on North 70th Street in East St. Louis, authorities said Friday.

Demetrius Golliday of the 300 block of North 70th Street in East St. Louis was identified as the victim, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Golliday was pronounced dead on scene at 1:21 a.m. Friday, Dye said.

East St. Louis police along with Illinois State Police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide this year. This is the second homicide this week in the city. A man was shot to death on Monday night at the intersection of 25th and State streets and one arrest has been made in connection with that shooting.

According to a news release from the East St. Louis Police Department, East St. Louis police were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North 70th Street, following a call reporting a shooting with an injured victim. At the scene, police found the gunshot victim.

An ambulance crew arrived and rendered immediate aid, but the victim succumbed to his injuries, the release said.

Golliday’s family could not be reached for comment.

Police have not said whether they have established a motive for the homicide and no arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing, the department’s news release said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is urged to call East St. Louis Police, Illinois State Police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. (This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.)