Belleville man charged in connection with stabbing at popular bar and grill

An exterior look at Spike’s Pub and Grub in west Belleville. canthony@bnd.com

A 28-year old Belleville man was charged in connection with a stabbing at a popular Main Street bar and grill Thursday morning.

Corey W. Lyell, 1701 Mascoutah Ave., faces two felony charges related to the incident at Spike’s Pub and Grub, 3701 West Main Street.

The criminal complaint from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office alleges Lyell stabbed Devin Elliott, 27, with an unspecified sharp object.

Belleville Police were dispatched to Spike’s after receiving a call at 1:53 a.m. At the scene, officers located a man who was suffering from multiple stab wounds, Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said.

Elliott was transported to a St. Louis hospital, where surgery was required as treatment for wounds to his left hand and a lung, Heffernan said. Elliott remains in stable condition, police said.

Lyell was arrested Friday morning and is being held at the county jail on $225,000 bond. Heffernan would not discuss a possible motive for the stabbing.