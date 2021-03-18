Arrest made in early-morning stabbing at popular Belleville bar and grill

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in a Belleville bar and grill after midnight Thursday.

Belleville Police were dispatched to Spike’s Pub and Grub, 3701 West Main Street, at 1:53 a.m. and discovered a 27-year-old man inside the bar with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later to a St. Louis hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to a Belleville Police Department release.

Detectives are currently interviewing several witnesses, the release stated. It is believed the suspect and the victim knew each other, thought police have not stated how.

Potential charges against the suspect, a 28-year-old man, are being reviewed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney, police said.

Any witnesses to the incident with information related to the case are asked to call the Belleville Police at 618-234-1212.

A shooting near Spike’s led to the temporary suspension of the bar’s liquor license in 2019. A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg when a domestic disturbance at a neighboring home reached the restaurant’s parking lot.

Rasaud L. Paul, 29, was later charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated battery with a firearm, and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail. He is scheduled to appear again in court on March 24.