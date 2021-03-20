Illinois State Police release video of persons of interest in East St. Louis homicide

Illinois State Police on Saturday released a surveillance video of two persons of interests they want to talk to in connection with the shooting death of a 49-year-old East St. Louis man on Friday, March 12.

They are asking anyone who may have some information to call the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations office in Collinsville.

The video shows the two individuals entering a building. Investigators did not release any details about the scenes shown in the video.

Demetrius Golliday, who was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as the victim, was shot to death in a home in the 300 block of North 70th Street. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations, Zone 6, was requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with the investigation of the homicide in the 300 block of North 70th Street, a state police news release said.

Golliday was pronounced dead on scene at 1:21 a.m. Friday, March 12, Dye said.

Anyone with information about the persons in the video or Golliday’s death is asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-571-4125, East St. Louis Police Department, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. (This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.)