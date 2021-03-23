Victims of East St. Louis triple shooting are identified

Two people are dead and a third person was injured in a triple shooting in East St. Louis Tuesday.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. announced the identities of those killed in the gunfire. Brandon Johnson, 33, and Ramondo Bootchee, 42, were pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of North 31st Street and Jefferson Avenue at 1:40 p.m., Dye said.

A third victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital. That person’s condition is not available.

East St. Louis Police said the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. and that the three were shot in a car. By late afternoon, a crowd had gathered around the scene of the crime, some visibly distraught, as police marked and photographed possible evidence.

The shooter remains at large, police said. It’s no clear if a suspect has been identified, however, as the investigation remains in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477, East St. Louis Police at 618-482-6724, or Illinois State Police at 618-571-4125.

This is a developing story. Please return to bnd.com for updates.