Police investigate triple shooting in East St. Louis

Two people are dead and a third person was injured in a triple shooting in East St. Louis Tuesday.

East St. Louis Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of North 31st Street and Jefferson Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

The three were shot in their car. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third person was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, according to a release from East St. Louis Police. The injured person’s condition is not known.

