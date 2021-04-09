Woman shot in Centreville, police make arrest

A suspect is in police custody following the shooting of a woman in Centreville Thursday night.

Centreville Detective DeMarius Thomas said police were dispatched to the 200 block of Katherine at about 8:11 p.m. in reference to the shooting. At the scene, officers learned the victim had been taken by personal car to an area hospital.

A medical report on the victim’s condition was not immediately available.

Thomas said police have a 21-year-old female suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.

A motive for the shooting has not been established. Thomas said the incident is still under investigation.