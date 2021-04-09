Crime
Woman shot in Centreville, police make arrest
A suspect is in police custody following the shooting of a woman in Centreville Thursday night.
Centreville Detective DeMarius Thomas said police were dispatched to the 200 block of Katherine at about 8:11 p.m. in reference to the shooting. At the scene, officers learned the victim had been taken by personal car to an area hospital.
A medical report on the victim’s condition was not immediately available.
Thomas said police have a 21-year-old female suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.
A motive for the shooting has not been established. Thomas said the incident is still under investigation.
