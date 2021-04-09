Major Case Squad releases video of suspect in Cahokia laundromat murder

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man at a Cahokia laundromat.

Major Chris Johnson , deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said investigators need any help from the public they can get.

“We would like assistance from to help identify a person of interest in this case,” he said.

Ramonte Randolph, of East St. Louis, was shot to death Wednesday night inside of Best Way Laundromat located at 1907 Camp Jackson Road. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:23 p.m., Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said.

Johnson said Friday that Randolph was found lying on the floor and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Major Case Squat at 618-332-4248 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 -TIPS.